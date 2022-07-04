WATCH: Deepika Padukone attends NRI convention in US; Ranveer Singh flaunts his Konkani speaking skills.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently in the US and having a gala time. The couple are currently in San Jose, California, where they attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert over the weekend. Not just Deepika and Ranveer, but the couple are also joined by the actress' parents. While in San Jose, Deepika was also invited to be the chief guest at the Konkani Sammelan. The event was organised by the Konkani-speaking community of NRI Indians in San Jose, California.

Deepika, who herself speaks Konkani and Kannada at home, was honoured to be a part of the event. While she was the chief guest, husband Ranveer Singh also accompanied her and even made a brief stage appearance. During this appearance, the actor won over the audience hearts as he spoke a few lines in Konkani. Not just the audience, even Deepika cheered on Ranveer as he dished out a mic drop moment in Konkani.

In the video, Ranveer can be heard saying, "Dev Bare Karu (May God bless you)," as well as "I'm really happy" in Konkani. In another video, the actor can also be seen bringing up a shawl for his wifey on stage.

Meanwhile, as a chief guest, Deepika spoke about how many languages she knows and her cultural heritage. The actress also revealed that Ranveer Singh used to hate eating vegetables earlier. But since they got married, the actor loved the way 'upkari' recipes that Deepika used to make and he loves eating vegetables now.

Check out Deepika and Ranveer's moments from Konkani Sammelan in San Jose, California:

