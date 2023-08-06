WATCH: Deepika Padukone channels boss lady vibes as she gets clicked at the airport; fans call her 'classy'

Amid her numerous international brand endorsements and shooting for big-budget films, Deepika Padukone is a busy woman. The actress is often spotted going in and out of town for her work commitments. This morning, Deepika arrived at the Mumbai airport in style as she reportedly headed to Hyderabad for a shoot. She looked like a complete boss lady and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her classy look.

Deepika Padukone rocks the girl boss look at airport

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport on the morning of August 6. She reportedly jetted off to Hyderabad to shoot for her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD with superstar Prabhas. In the video shared by a paparazzo, Deepika can be seen getting out of her car looking extremely stylish in a blue blazer. She wore it over a white t-shirt and paired it with loose denim pants and white sneakers. She accessorized her outfit with a stunning wristwatch, leopard print sunglasses along with a multicolored bag. She finished off her look with minimal makeup and wore her hair in a ponytail. The Piku actress posed for the cameras with a huge smile. Have a look:

Fans loved how the actress channeled her inner boss lady and found her fashion sophisticated and classy. One fan said, “She is the classiest in all of bollyland !!!,” while another called her, “Pretty lady.” Other admirers dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comments.

Earlier, Deepika was in town to support actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The two watched the film together at a theater in Mumbai and Ranveer shared his wife’s reaction to the film on social media. He revealed that she loved the movie and had a lot of fun.

Deepika Padukone’s professional front

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in a cameo appearance in Jawan which is headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release on September 7. She is joining hands with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the aerial action film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from these, she will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

