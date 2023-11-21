WATCH: Deepika Padukone fulfils little fan’s wish by signing t-shirt at Cricket World Cup final

Deepika Padukone is one of the amazing talents we’ve in the industry. The actress enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom. Apart from her acting craft, her social media presence and various public appearances often turn heads. Recently, on Sunday, November 19, the Jawan actress attended the much-hyped World Cup 2023 finals in Ahmedabad with her husband Ranveer Singh. In a recent video ruling the internet, the actress made a little fan’s day by taking a moment to sign his t-shirt.

Deepika Padukone treats little fan with autograph on his T-shirt

A video of actress Deepika Padukone has been ruling the internet from the final match between India and Australia for the World Cup 2023 finals in Ahmedabad. In the video, DP’s sweet gesture towards a little fan brightened up his mood as the actress took time out and fulfilled his wish by signing his t-shirt.

In the viral video, the actress was caught in a candid action as she reached to attend the live match from the stands. For the event, she was seen in a blue Team India jersey paired with denim. The actress keeping immaculate makeup tied her hair in a ponytail.

Deepika's sweet gesture leaves the internet flattered

The humble gesture of the Jawan actress left internet users impressed. Lauding the actress’ gesture, a fan wrote, “Rightly said. She's a fine Actor & A human being too, Hope she keeps herself at safe Distance from Bad shades of Bollywood, God bless you Deepika,” and another fan commented, “So beautiful so eligant just looking like a wow.”

A third fan wrote, “Love her bond with children”.

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Daggubati Venkatesh, Asha Bhosle were present at the stadium to cheer up the Indian team for the crucial match.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Talking about Deepika Padukone’s work front, the actress indeed had a remarkable year with two blockbuster hits Pathaan and Jawan.

In addition to this, the actress will be soon in the highly-anticipated Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. After this, she also has a sci-fi thriller, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film comprises an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Furthermore, Deepika also has hit maker Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again in the pipeline.

