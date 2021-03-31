WATCH: Deepika Padukone gives fans a sneak peek into her playlist as she dances to Justin Bieber’s Peaches

Deepika Padukone recently showed how she chills out in the middle of shoots and it’s all about listening to her favourite songs. Take a look.

The gorgeous is currently busy with the shoot of Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film. Yesterday, the leggy lass was spotted post wrapping up the shooting schedule with co-actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Amid her hectic work life, the Piku star also ensures to keep her ardent fans hooked and entertained. From taking up viral social media challenges to dropping her alluring photos, Deepika has been constantly grabbing the headlines with her interesting posts.

Now, in her latest post, the Om Shanti Om actress has given a glimpse of her playlist and her favourite song that she often listens to relax in between the shoots. Sharing the video, she wrote, “What are you listening to...!?.” Deepika can be heard saying, “I am a very good DJ. Show you my playlist. No. I’m very possessive about my playlist. Can I play it for you? That’s my favourite song.” In the video, the stunning actress can be seen dancing to the tunes of Justin Bieber’s foot-tapping song Peaches. Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous with her makeup game on point. She was also be seen getting her makeup done in the video.

Take a look at Deepika's Padukone's Instagram below:

