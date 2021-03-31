  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Deepika Padukone gives fans a sneak peek into her playlist as she dances to Justin Bieber’s Peaches

Deepika Padukone recently showed how she chills out in the middle of shoots and it’s all about listening to her favourite songs. Take a look.
Mumbai Updated: March 31, 2021 07:36 pm
WATCH: Deepika Padukone gives fans a sneak peek into her playlist as she dances to Justin Bieber’s Peaches
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the shoot of Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film. Yesterday, the leggy lass was spotted post wrapping up the shooting schedule with co-actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Amid her hectic work life, the Piku star also ensures to keep her ardent fans hooked and entertained. From taking up viral social media challenges to dropping her alluring photos, Deepika has been constantly grabbing the headlines with her interesting posts.

Now, in her latest post, the Om Shanti Om actress has given a glimpse of her playlist and her favourite song that she often listens to relax in between the shoots. Sharing the video, she wrote, “What are you listening to...!?.” Deepika can be heard saying, “I am a very good DJ. Show you my playlist. No. I’m very possessive about my playlist. Can I play it for you? That’s my favourite song.” In the video, the stunning actress can be seen dancing to the tunes of Justin Bieber’s foot-tapping song Peaches. Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous with her makeup game on point. She was also be seen getting her makeup done in the video.

Take a look at Deepika's Padukone's Instagram below:

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

You may like these
Mahesh Babu to play Lord Ram opposite Deepika Padukone in Ramayana 3D after Hrithik Roshan left the part?
Deepika Padukone flaunts her desi girl avatar in a golden outfit as she sends Holi wishes to fans; See Post
Deepika Padukone keeps it stylish in an all black look with sunnies as she steps out of dubbing session; WATCH
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's adorable flirty banter on his new PICS is the perfect love dose for weekend
Alia Bhatt's ROFL reaction to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's twist to silhouette challenge is all of us
Newswrap, March 25: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh too handsome; Arjun and Malaika’s party pics & more
close