WATCH: Deepika Padukone goes casual and sporty with her airport look; Fans love her new avatar

Actress Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai recently post shooting for Fighter in Bhutan. After taking a few days off, the actress was seen making heads turn at the Mumbai airport a while ago. Every time Deepika makes an appearance at the airport, she makes sure to leave everyone impressed with her fashionable looks. This time, she ditched the oh-so-glam look and opted for a sporty outfit.

Deepika Padukone opts for a sporty airport look

In the video, Deepika is seen sporting a yellow jersey-like t-shirt with a pair of blue joggers. She completed her look with open tresses, minimal makeup, white sneakers and a stylish handbag. The actress dished out major cool and chic vibes in her sporty outfit. As she walked toward the gate, Deepika was seen flashing her dimples for the camera. Have a look:

Soon after her video was shared online, her fans went gaga over her new look. A fan commented, "SO PYAARI." Another fan wrote, "OMGGGGG." One of the comments also read, "so simple and elegant."

Work front

Deepika has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline. She has teamed up for the first time with Hrithik Roshan. The duo will set the screens on fire in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. India's first aerial action film also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Apart from this, she has The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan and Project K with Prabhas. It also stars Big B and Disha Patani in important roles. Recently, the film's shoot was put on hold after Big B suffered an injury on the sets. Apart from these, Deepika has Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. Recently, it was reported that the Rohit Shetty directorial will be released on Independence Day 2024.

