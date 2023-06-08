WATCH: Deepika Padukone greets paps with a warm smile as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport

Deepika Padukone is one of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood. The actress was seen making heads turn at the Mumbai airport a few hours ago. Every time Deepika makes an appearance at the airport, she makes sure to leave everyone impressed with her fashionable looks. This time, she won hearts with her simple yet classy look. We bet fans loved her airport look and the actor's sweet appearance on Thursday.

Deepika Padukone opts for a uber chic look

In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen flaunting her stylish fashion sense as she looks chic in her current airport look. She strutted in style wearing a white top, denims and a beige colored oversized jacket. The actress opted for oversized black sunglasses and completed her look with a swanky Louis Vuitton handbag. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and she paired her casual outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

The video from the airport shows Deepika walking towards the gate. The actress flashed a warm smile, greeting the paps stationed at the airport. In the video, Deepika can be seen collecting an important card as it was dropped by mistake. She handed over the card to the paparazzo at the airport and her simplicity won the hearts of fans.

Soon after Padukone's video was shared online, her fans went gaga over her new look.A fan commented, “She is so gorgeous.” Another one wrote, “OMGGG babygirl.”

Deepika’s work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller which is helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark the actor's first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. This film will also star Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Several videos of all three stars prepping for their role in the film have been going viral on social media and we bet it is raising the excitement levels of all the fans. She is also set to make her Telugu debut with the sci-fi thriller Project K. Padukone is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. And, the movie is helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

