WATCH: Deepika Padukone helps paparazzi to capture the perfect shot while promoting Chhapaak

With 2019 coming to an end, we have been keeping an eye out for who will return to the big screen with Chhapaak in January. The actress has already begun the film's promotions and was spotted out and about in Mumbai today. Looking stylish as ever, Deepika flaunted her newly chopped hair and put a twist on the classic white shirt and denim look. The actress looked picture perfect as she posed for the paparazzi and clicked selfies with fans.

However, what caught our eye was the 'Padmavat' actress instructing photographers to move their position in order to get the perfect shot. In a video, Deepika can be seen arriving at the venue. With photographers on both her sides, the actress was heard telling a group of paps to move to the other side so that they can click pictures against a good backdrop. "Aap log aa jao na, dekho ye background," says Deepika in the video. Later, the actress also posed with the paps. Fans on social media went gaga over Deepika and dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

While the actress was not to be seen on the big screen in 2019, Chhapaak will be her first release of 2020. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The film's trailer has already won hearts and fans cannot wait for the movie to hit the theatres on 10 January, 2020.

