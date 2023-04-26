WATCH: Deepika Padukone keeps it chic in a yellow and white striped shirt dress as she returns to Mumbai

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is a true blue fashionista, and she never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city. Whether it’s for glamorous red carpet events, or casual outings in the city- Deepika’s looks never fail to miss the mark with her fashion choices. Off late, she has been serving some really chic yet comfortable airport looks. Just yesterday, Deepika opted for a sporty, casual look as she was jetting off to an undisclosed location from Mumbai. Now, the actress is back to the bay, and she was seen sporting a long shirt dress, that is just perfect for summer!

Deepika Padukone rocks a long shirt dress as she returns to Mumbai

Deepika Padukone was spotted by the paparazzi on Wednesday as she returned to Mumbai. The Fighter actress was seen making her way to the car, and she looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow-and-white striped long shirt dress. The shirt dress had a relaxed, easy-breezy silhouette, with small slits on the sides and the front. She rounded off her effortless look with a tan coloured handbag, and matching flat sandals. Deepika had a pair of dark sunglasses on, and she tied her hair back in a messy ponytail. She flashed her million-dollar smile and posed for the paparazzi before getting inside the car. Deepika once again, left us impressed with her stylish yet comfortable airport look.

“No one can beat to Deepika Padukone's airport looks! Queen,” commented one Instagram user, while another one wrote, “Airport looks are always so classy and comfortable.” Check out the video below.

Deepika Padukone's work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The two actors will be sharing screen space for the first time. She also has The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, and Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen as a female cop in Rohit Shetty's Singhan Again, alongside Ajay Devgn.

