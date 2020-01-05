WATCH: Deepika Padukone leaves an airport photographer weak in the knees as she feeds him some birthday cake

Deepika, who turns 34 today, will be spending her birthday in Lucknow as she will be meeting acid attack survivors as well as promoting her film Chhapaak which hits the theatres this Friday on 10 January.

is having a busy birthday. But we guess it may not seem all that busy, as she has hubby by her side throughout the day. Deepika, who turns 34 today, will be spending her birthday in the City of Nawabs as she will be meeting acid attack survivors as well as promoting her film Chhapaak which hits the theatres this Friday on 10 January. On her birthday, Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport and as usual the paparazzi was waiting for the actress to celebrate her special day.

Looking stunning in a red and blue outfit, Deepika had husband Ranveer Singh by her side who was as chivalrous as ever. Before heading out, Deepika cut a cake which the paparazzi had bought for the actress. That's not all. Birthday girl Deepika also sent an airport photographer weak in the knees as she fed him some cake and ate a piece from his hands too. Ranveer adorably stood by Deepika's side as he also ate a slice and joined in singing the Hindi version of 'Happy Birthday' along with the photographers.

Check out Deepika's birthday video below:

Meanwhile, Deepika's first film of 2020, Chhapaak, is helmed by Meghana Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The film is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and has already generated a huge buzz.

