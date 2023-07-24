WATCH: Deepika Padukone looks CHIC, indulges in a fun banter with the paps at the airport

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently swamped on the work front that includes multiple big budget films and global brand endorsements. She is frequently spotted at the airport and always looks stylish and fashionable. Today, in the early hours of the morning, Deepika was snapped at the airport. She was reportedly heading for the US. Deepika served fashion goals in her outfit and indulged in a funny banter with the paparazzi.

Deepika’s fun banter with paparazzi at the airport

Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of the morning on July 24. She was reportedly heading to the US. Deepika could be seen heading out of her car. She looked chic in a lilac-colored knitwear top with white collar and cuffs peeking out. She wore comfortable baggy jeans and paired the look with white shoes, sunglasses and a brown bag. Deepika had minimal makeup on with a casual hair-do.

As the Piku star was waiting at the security check, the paparazzi present at the airport asked her to smile for the camera. One cameraperson hilariously quipped, “Yehi smile hum log ka job bachaega ma’am (This smile will save our job ma’am).” Deepika was surprised and funnily said, “Hainnn?” The person then replied, “Agar yeh miss ho gaya toh job jaega (If I miss this then my job would be gone).” Then she gave a huge smile and happily posed for pictures before proceeding inside the airport.

Just last week, Deepika’s upcoming fantasy film Project K finally got its official title as Kalki 2898 AD. The makers of the Prabhas and Deepika starrer also released a first glimpse video in which Deepika can be seen in a different avatar fighting the evil and trying to save the world. It was officially launched at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023. However, Deepika had to give the event a miss as she is a member of SAG-AFTRA and due to the ongoing strike in Hollywood, she had to adhere to their guidelines.

Earlier, Deepika was also in attendance at the Manish Malhotra bridal couture show in Mumbai. Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the showstoppers for the fashion night and Deepika had turned up to cheer and support her husband.

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Apart from Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika is making a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan which releases on September 7. The actress is also set to team up with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter.

