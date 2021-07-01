WATCH: Deepika Padukone pulls a 'spicy' prank on her hairstylist; Here's how Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika Padukone laughed her heart out as she played a prank on her hairstylist by offering him some spicy raw mangoes. Check out the reaction.

has recently returned to Instagram after a long break. On Thursday evening, she surprised her fans by sharing a reel on the photo-sharing application. The ‘Padmaavat’ actress played an interesting prank on her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. She captured the whole scene and posted a video on her official account. Deepika offered some raw mangoes to Yianni. Just as Deepika’s hairstylist took a bite of it she quickly asked him, “What are you having?” He responded in complete doubt, “Umm, raw mango, this is masala. And? Salt?”.

Deepika was seen seated in front of a mirror. Yianni made facial expressions while he had a taste of the spicy fruit. “My whole mouth is burning,” he further said. “What happened Yianni?,” said Deepika as she laughed her heart out. As soon as she posted the video on the gram, her followers quickly bombarded the comment section. “Killer mangoes,” said a user. “Deepika just being Deepika,” commented another follower with laughing emoticons. The post also grabbed none other than Deepika’s husband and actor ’s attention. He hit the like button on the post.

The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress was not much active on social media in the past days. But three days back she decided to surprise her fans and shared a hilarious ‘expectation vs reality’ post. In the pictures, Deepika clad in black athleisure and did yoga, while in the second picture she was seen sleeping.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in ‘83’ alongside Ranveer Singh. The film is based on cricketer Kapil Dev. Furthermore, Deepika has a lot of films lined up. She will be seen in ‘Fighter’, ‘Pathan’ and the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit ‘The Intern’.

