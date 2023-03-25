WATCH: Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh enjoy a conversation with PT Usha in VIDEO from sports award event

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make heads turn every time they step out together. The two make for a stylish couple, and never fail to shell out relationship couples. On Thursday night, the couple arrived with Deepika’s father and badminton champion Prakash Padukone for a sports award event in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of Ranveer, Deepika and Prakash Padukone shared by the paparazzi went absolutely viral on social media. Now, a video from the award ceremony is going viral on Ranveer and Deepika’s fan pages, and it shows the couple enjoying a conversation with former athlete P.T. Usha.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoy a conversation with P.T. Usha

The video that has surfaced on social media shows Ranveer Singh talking to P.T Usha, while Deepika Padukone is seen smiling. P.T. Usha is seen in a violet-coloured ethnic suit, while Deepika Padukone dazzles in an exquisite black saree from Sabyasachi. The black saree had rusted gold embroidery on the borders, and the actress paired it with a full-sleeved black blouse with a cutout at the back. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh wore a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna pantsuit for the occasion. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, another picture that is going viral on social media shows Ranveer and Deepika posing with Para shooter Avani Lekhara at the event. Check it out below!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She has some exciting projects ahead, including Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern remake and Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

