WATCH: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy Arijit Singh’s live performance on Tere Hawaale at after-party

A number of celebs such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others came under one roof last night, for a grand event in Mumbai. Pictures from the event have gone viral on social media. Now, we came across another video from the after-party that shows Deepika and Ranveer enjoying Arijit Singh’s live performance.

Deepika Padukone-Arijit Singh watch Arijit Singh perform live at after-party

Deepika Padukone, who arrived in a grey off-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress for the event, changed her look for the after-party, and was seen in a black latex dress. In a video shared by her fan pages on Twitter, Deepika and Ranveer Singh are seen enjoying Arijit Singh’s live performance, as he crooned the song Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha.

They are also seen conversing with Nita Ambani in the video. Meanwhile, another video shows Arijit Singh singing his popular song Agar Tum Saath Ho, from Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha. Ranveer can be seen applauding as he watches the singer’s live performance.

Check out the video below

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika were clicked exiting post the party. Ranveer was seen planting a kiss on his wife’s cheek before they headed to their car. Their sweet display of affection has left us swooning.

In other news, Ranveer and Deepika graced the first episode of Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. It was on the show, that the couple unveiled their wedding video for the first time, 5 years after their marriage.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan, and the film will release on Republic Day 2024. She also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, and Kalki 2898 AD lined up.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Singham Again, and he also has Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in the pipeline.

