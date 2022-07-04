WATCH: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh have a blast at Shankar Mahadevan's US concert; Actor raps on stage.

Just days before his 37th birthday, Ranveer Singh is spending his time with his loved ones. After visiting London, the actor jetted off to the US to be with wife Deepika Padukone and her family. Deepika and Ranveer along with the actress' mum, sister Anisha and her father attended Shankar Mahadevan's concert in San Jose, California.

In true desi style, the entire Padukone family as well as Ranveer turned up in Indian ethnic outfits and looked stunning donning their best looks. They not only attended the concert but Ranveer also jammed to his own Gully Boy rap song. Several videos and photos of the couple have now made its way to social media.

In one of the videos, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen dancing as Shankar Mahadevan croons on stage and fans try to get a glimpse of the couple. In another video, fans can also be heard singing the Happy Birthday song for Ranveer.

Check out Deepika and Ranveer's photos and videos from Shankar Mahadevan's US concert:

