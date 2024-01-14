WATCH: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh left impressed as pap aces Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye moves at airport

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the epitome of a power couple, recently made a stylish return to the city after what seemed like a vacation following the actress' 38th birthday. Their arrival at the Mumbai airport became even more noteworthy when a paparazzo charmed them by grooving to the beats of the song Sher Khul Gaye from Deepika's upcoming movie, Fighter. The infectious enthusiasm prompted the couple to join in, adding their own dance moves to the lively moment.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport enjoying a pap's dance to Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye

On the morning of Sunday, January 14, the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were captured exuding casual yet chic vibes at the Mumbai airport. Ranveer sported a black sweater paired with ice-blue denim pants and cream shoes, topped off with a beanie and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Deepika radiated elegance in a white shirt beneath a cozy beige sweater, paired with beige pants and brown boots. She adorned minimal makeup with her hair gracefully tied in a bun and donned sunglasses.

The couple, hand-in-hand, strolled towards their awaiting car, where Ranveer, ever the gentleman, courteously held the door open for Deepika before joining her inside. Upon settling inside their car, an unexpected delight awaited the couple as a paparazzo showcased spirited dance moves to the song Sher Khul Gaye from the much-anticipated movie Fighter, in which Deepika stars alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Intrigued and amused, Deepika keenly observed the impromptu performance and, with enthusiasm, exclaimed, "Correct." Unable to resist the energy, both Deepika and Ranveer joined in, performing their own moves while seated in the car. Expressing her appreciation, Deepika graciously thanked the paparazzo for the spontaneous and heartwarming moment, before the couple bid farewell with a wave.

More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

The aerial action drama, Fighter, brings together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time, both donning the roles of Squadron Leaders. The stellar cast also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, the movie is poised to grace the silver screen on January 25, with eager anticipation building for the release of the trailer tomorrow.

