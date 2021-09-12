WATCH: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh tell photographer 'Chappal Toh Le Lo' while exiting restaurant

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated their fans on Saturday night as the couple stepped out for a dinner date. They arrived at a popular and swanky South Mumbai restaurant with India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. The trio enjoyed a dinner date and had a 'smashing time' as Ranveer proclaimed on social media.

The actors were seen exiting the restaurant later in the evening and they walked PV Sindhu to her car. After the ace shuttler in her car, Deepika and Ranveer headed towards their car. While walking, Deepika spotted one paparazzo's footwear at the wheel of their car.

On spotting it, Deepika can be heard and seen telling the photographer, "Arre chappal le lo." To which, the paparazzi say that they will take it later. While Deepika sits in the car, Ranveer can be seen turning around to the paparazzo and says, "Chappal toh le lo."

Check out Deepika and Ranveer's video below:

On Saturday night, Deepika arrived at the restaurant with PV Sindhu and the duo posed for the paps before entering inside. Both the stars looked stunning to say the least. While PV Sindhu donned a white shimmery wrap dress, Deepika wore black flared pants and a stylish beige blouse. While posing for the paparazzi, Deepika and PV Sindhu were all smiles.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone are all smiles as they have a ‘smashing time’ with PV Sindhu; See PIC