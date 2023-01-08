WATCH: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white as they get clicked at airport; Paps say, we missed you

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo never fails to dish out major couple goals. Be it their social media PDA or public appearances, DeepVeer always manages to impress everyone with their romance and charm. Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, the couple was seen heading back to Mumbai in style. They were clicked at the airport. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twin in white

In the video and pictures, Deepika and Ranveer are seen walking hand-in-hand as they head out of the airport. Ranveer is seen sporting a white t-shirt and denim shorts. He has completed his look with a cool cap and sunnies. On the other hand, Deepika is seen twinning with her husband in white as she wore a flowy dress with stylish footwear, a clean hairdo and sunnies. It looks like they celebrated Deepika's birthday away from the bustle. Have a look:



The paparazzi were seen wishing a belated happy birthday to Deepika. On January 5th, she turned a year older and more beautiful. Since she was away from the city, the photographers requested the couple to wait and pose for the cameras. They were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles for the shutterbugs. Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were seen dropping hearts for the beautiful couple. A fan commented, "Queen n King." Another fan wrote, "My stylish couple."



Deepika Padukone's thank you note for fans This year, Deepika and Ranveer didn't share glimpses of their vacay with the fans. But the Chennai Express actress posted a video of herself while enjoying a ride on a boat. In the video, the birthday girl was seen enjoying the cool breeze. Along with it, she penned a long note and also thanked her followers for the birthday wishes. Her post read, "A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year… Happy New Year! PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings." The video was shot by Ranveer.

Work front Ranveer was last seen in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film didn't manage to impress the audience. Next, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He also has Shankar's next in the pipeline. Speaking of Deepika, she will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

