WATCH: Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai in style as Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited movie of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally hit the silver screens today. While Ranveer is busy setting the big screen on fire as Rocky, his real-life ‘Rani’, Deepika Padukone, has flown back to the bay on the day when her husband’s new movie has been released all over. Deepika Padukone, who had jetted off to Paris reportedly, was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Friday.

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport

Dipped in black from head to toe, Deepika made many heads turn as she came out of the airport donning an all-black oversized athleisure ensemble. The Pathaan actor looked uber cool as she rocked a pair of black shoes with her chic and comfy attire. To add oomph to her airport look, she rocked a pair of black sunglasses and carried a big black chunky bag on her shoulder. Have a look:

The video of Deepika Padukone slaying with her all-black airport look is winning the hearts of fans of the diva as well as the netizens. The comments section is flooded with hearts and fire emojis. Meanwhile, Deepika skipped the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was hosted recently in the city. Celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others were seen gracing the screening in style. But it seems like Deepika will watch Ranveer's film since she is back!

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster comeback movie, Pathaan, will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, where she will share the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier titled Project K, Kalki 2898 is a highly-anticipated sci-fi movie which is helmed by Nag Ashwin. She will also feature in Shah Rukh Khan’s next, Jawan, in a special appearance. She also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Deepika Padukone keeps it casual; indulges in fun banter with the paps at airport