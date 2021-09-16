WATCH Deepika Padukone reveal she's tripping on THIS Diljit Dosanjh song, what's valuable & favourite show

Deepika Padukone seems to be in a revelation mood today. The diva has started a new thing on her Instagram stories to keep her fans entertained. She posted a story and asked all her fans to drop a word after which she would reveal what that word reminds her of. Well, fans always love a chance to interact with the dimpled beauty and what better than such a creative interaction?

We are sure that Deepika Padukone’s DM must have been overflowed with several words from fans. The first word that the actress chose was eyes. In her IG story, Deepika revealed that when she thinks of eyes, she thinks of ‘Aankhon main teri ajab si ajab si adaayein’. After this the word that came in was Music. Deepika chirpily revealed her absolute favourite song at this point and that is Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Lover’. We can hear the person who was shooting the video for DP to reveal her second favourite but she could not do so. After this the word that came in was Valuable. Revealing what came to her mind on hearing valuable, the actress said, “as soon as I think of valuables, I think of family and friends and quality time and just keeping the people you love close to you”.

The next word that came in was Ice cream and Deepika revealed a sweet school days memory attached to it. She revealed that every Wednesday they had a person coming and selling them ice cream, Vanilla and Strawberry flavour and they had to pay Rs 5 for a cone. Padukone also revealed her favourite show that is ‘Ted Lasso’.

Well, reacting to ’s story where she called Diljit Dosanjh’s song her favourite, the singer took to his Instagram handle to express his excitement. Sharing DP’s clip, Diljit wrote, “Thank Ju @deepikapadukone Ji Mainu Hun Hor V Sona Lagan Lagg Peya #lover Song”.

