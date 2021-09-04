WATCH: Deepika Padukone REVEALS her favourite thing about a shooting day; Ranveer Singh reacts

Bollywood actress knows the importance of teamwork. In the latest Instagram video, the ‘Piku’ actress opened about the best thing about shooting a film and it is ‘having her team around’. The actress said that her team not only makes the process enjoyable, but everyone looks out for each other, especially on the rough days.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress, Deepika dropped a reel and shared, “My favourite thing about a shooting day. I look forward to meeting the team that I am gonna work with, especially my team because I think we have a lot of fun through the process, especially on films.. it’s not always like a smooth thing you know, sometimes you have tough days, sometimes things go well, sometimes things don’t go well, and that’s okay”. She also added, “But at least when you have a fun team or everyone that gets each other, you kind of go through the day and I think we’re all there to kind of pep each other up..so if someone’s having a bad day, I think we kind of without being intrusive, I think we understand and kind of help the person get through it.”

Deepika’s new video garnered the attention of Bollywood buffs and her fans. One of the users said, “Best actress ever”, another one commented, “Teamwork makes the dream work”. Among others, was also quick to notice the post.

On the work front, Deepika completed her shoot for Shakun Batra's untitled film. It also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, she also has Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas and Fighter with . She is shooting for Pathan with and John Abraham. Deepika also will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern.