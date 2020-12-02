WATCH: Deepika Padukone reveals the moment when Ranveer Singh's family thought they were meant to be

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer's wedding and multiple receptions, Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with the actress in which she opened up about her blissful married life. Watch video below.

Just a few weeks ago, and celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The much adored couple, not just in India but across the globe, have made their way into our hearts with their mutual love and adoration for each other as not just partners but also co-stars. The couple dated for almost five to six years before they could tie the knot and did it in complete style in Italy's Lake Como.

Soon after their 2018 wedding and multiple receptions, Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with Deepika Padukone in which the actress opened up about her blissful married life. When asked if there was a moment that made her believe that Ranveer was her one true love, Deepika admitted that there was no big defining moment in their relationship.

However, the actress revealed that there was one moment when Ranveer Singh's family and her friends thought that they were meant to be 'together for life'. Deepika said, "There was no one definite moment. Although my friends feel like when he (Ranveer) was unwell, soon after we had started dating I remember he had dengue. And I remember I was shooting for Finding Fanny at that time I would keep travelling back and forth. His family and my friends at that point of time felt that this was headed towards being together for life. But I don't think I had that one definite moment.. it was just over a period of time that it felt like the right thing."

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's throwback video on her married life with Ranveer Singh:

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh peck on the cheek as she heads to shoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi; PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×