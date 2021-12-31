WATCH: Deepika Padukone’s funny English makes hubby Ranveer Singh’s New Year’s Eve special

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have jetted off to the Maldives to ring in 2022 on a special note. Their New Years celebrations have begun in full swing and Ranveer Singh also took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of their intimate dinner date. In the clip, Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in a black tube ensemble which is accentuated with a choker necklace and statement earrings. Hair tied in a neat bun and bold lips rounded off Deepika Padukone’s look.

When the video begins, Ranveer asks his wifey, “having fun baby?” However, what came after has left everyone rolling on the floor laughing. In a funny tone, Padukone replies to her husband’s question, “Yeah! What else we here for?” Upon listening to her funny accent, Ranveer bursts out in laughter in a quick second. He also shared the special moment with their online family and needless to say their followers are absolutely loving it.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone is going to be a part of Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. In addition to this, rumour mills has it that the shooting of her actioner Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan will also commence soon. Speaking of Ranveer Singh, he will star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

Apart from this, the actor has already kick-started his upcoming quirky romantic love story, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the upcoming movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

