WATCH: Deepika Padukone says she's more fond of baking than cooking, reveals cookies are her strength.

revamped her entire Instagram page at the beginning of the year labelling it as a 'fresh start'. The actress has since then shared some special photos and aesthetic pictures on the gram. From announcements to childhood photos, Deepika is keeping her fans and audience hooked with some fresh content. On Tuesday, Deepika hosted an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session for her fans and the questions began trickling in.

One of the first few questions that Deepika answered was related to cooking. A fan asked what was the actress' favourite food that she makes by herself. Replying to this, Deepika revealed that she is in fact more fond of baking than cooking. Disclosing that she loves to bake cookies, Deepika said, "Favourite food I bake I'd say cookies. I'm more fond of baking than cooking so I have to say cookies are my strength."

However, the actress like other celebs did not reply via a text, but instead shared a video. Wearing an orange pullover, blingy earrings with her hair tied up in a bun, Deepika spoke about her love for cookies.

Meanwhile, the actress in a latest interview, opened up about her series of projects. Deepika told Femina magazine that she used the lockdown period to lock exciting scripts. With a massive line up of five films, Deepika also confirmed that she will be playing Draupadi in a film based on the popular novel Palace of Illusions.

