WATCH: Deepika Padukone serves boss lady vibe as she arrives wearing dark grey off shoulder dress at event

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses in the film industry. She not only amazes her fans and followers with her natural acting skills but also mesmerizes everyone with her amazing fashion choices. The actress attended an event in Mumbai on October 31 and she made heads turn in a stunning dress.

Deepika Padukone arrives in style for an event in Mumbai

A video on Instagram shows Deepika Padukone arriving at a star-studded event in Mumbai on a Tuesday evening. The actress served a boss lady vibe as she wore a stunning dark grey off-shoulder dress and paired it with long black boots. She opted for sober yet gorgeous makeup and her eye makeup was on point. Her hair was tied in a slightly low bun and she was accessorized with light jewelry.

Watch the video:

Work-wise, Deepika Padukone is set to be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.

