WATCH: Deepika Padukone sets ramp on fire in her comeback show for Sabyasachi after delivering daughter Dua; fans call her ‘only queen’
Deepika Padukone recently amazed her fans as she graced the runway for Sabyasachi. Notably, this marked her first appearance on the ramp since becoming a mother.
For her appearance, Deepika Padukone donned an all-white outfit. As she stepped onto the ramp, emerging from between two beautiful stone pillars, cameras zoomed in, and jaws undoubtedly dropped.
The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress was seen wearing a white pantsuit, layered with a matching trench coat of the same color.
Deepika completed her look with black gloves and a golden cross necklace adorned with rubies and a diamond couturier. She also wore a choker and a stack of bracelets featuring similar gems, which were visible over the black leather gloves.
In the comment section, fans called her “Only Queen,” “Truly the Queen,” and even “MOTHER.”
Deepika Padukone completed her look with a headband, as usual, surprising her fans.
For those unversed, the actress from Kalki 2898 AD attended the event hosted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the highly acclaimed fashion designer, who was celebrating 25 years of his brand.
The Om Shanti Om actress welcomed her daughter on September 8, 2024, with her husband and fellow co-star from the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer Singh.
The couple has named their daughter Dua, which translates to "Prayer" in English.
