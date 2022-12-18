WATCH Deepika Padukone unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in style; Fans are overjoyed

Deepika Padukone , who is one of the most loved actresses in town, recently jetted off to Qatar to launch the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. The first pictures and videos of the diva are out and fans just can't stop gushing over her. She was seen unveiling the trophy in style ahead of the final match between France and Argentina. Soon after her appearance, the pictures and videos went viral on the Internet.

In the viral pictures and videos, the actress is seen donning a white shirt with black pants and a leather overcoat. She completed her chic look with a side-parted bun. While launching the trophy, Deepika was seen adding extra charm to the frame with her million-dollar smile. The dimpled beauty looked all things gorgeous. She launched the trophy in a jam-packed stadium. Have a look:

A while ago, her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan was seen making an appearance during a pre-match show with Wayne Rooney. The duo recreated SRK's signature pose in the studio. The picture of them has gone viral on the Internet.

Work front

Deepika will be seen with Shah Rukh and John Abraham in Pathaan. The teaser and the first song titled Besharam Rang have already done their magic and the audience is now waiting to watch them on the big screen on 25th January 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from this, she has Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. Her entry in Rohit Shetty's cop universe was announced recently at an event. She will be making a special appearance in his upcoming film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.