WATCH: Deepika Padukone visits Tirupati Temple ahead of Fighter's first song release; sister Anisha joins
On Thursday, Deepika Padukone, accompanied by her sister Anisha, visited the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh, seeking blessings before the release of the first song from Fighter. Check out!
Deepika Padukone is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film Fighter, which also features Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover. The first song from the movie, Sher Khul Gaye, is set to be released tomorrow. Prior to its launch, Deepika, accompanied by her sister Anisha Padukone, made a brief visit to the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh this evening.
Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone pray at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh
This Thursday, Deepika Padukone, accompanied by her sister Anisha Padukone, visited the Tirupati temple to offer their prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Accompanied by robust security, the sisters made a brief yet solemn visit to the sacred site. Before stepping onto the temple grounds, they chose to walk barefoot - a humble gesture before the divine deity. Keeping it simple and comfortable, both sisters wore pullovers with leggings. Deepika opted for an all-black ensemble, while Anisha chose a combination of orange and black for her attire.
Take a look:
