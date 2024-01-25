WATCH: Deepika Padukone’s fun banter with the paparazzi at Fighter screening has our heart

Deepika Padukone is a queen in the true sense and there is no denying this fact. After an amazing 2023, she's ready to make another powerful impact with her latest release Fighter. The movie, which also features Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in important roles, has hit theaters today and fans are absolutely loving it. Following a star-studded screening last night, the team organized another special screening today. What caught our attention at the screening was Deepika's playful interaction with the paparazzi.

Deepika Padukone stepped towards the paparazzi to click a picture with them

After she arrived at the venue, Deepika Padukone, as usual, welcomed the paparazzi with her radiant smile and warm greetings. However, this time, she decided to take it a step further and approached the photographers. She sat amidst the group and posed with them. The paparazzi were overjoyed by this gesture and exclaimed, "She's the true queen of Bollywood!" This brought an even brighter smile to the actress's face. As she was leaving later on, some of the paparazzi could be heard saying, "Deepika ji, the picture is amazing!" She smiled and expressed her gratitude towards them.

Check out the video:

Saba Azad and Bipasha Basu arrive with Hrithik Roshan and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Saba Azad arrived to cheer for their beaus Karan Singh Grover and Hrithik Roshan at the special screening of Fighter today. Both the couple looked stunning together and had the brightest smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Fighter secures a U/A certification after two cuts

Last year, before Pathaan was released, the movie faced a lot of controversy, especially regarding the song Besharam Rang. The CBFC asked for ten edits in the film, including removing Deepika Padukone's close-up shots. In Besharam Rang, three changes were made, which involved removing shots of buttocks, side poses, and sensual dance movements. Now, with Fighter receiving a U/A certification after two edits, one of which involves "sexually suggested visuals," Siddharth has revealed that he isn't concerned about how the CBFC's demands might affect the film's flow.

