WATCH: Delhi Police gets inspired by Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan as they promote road safety

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with the action-packed movie Jawan, helmed by renowned filmmaker Atlee. This film isn't just a blockbuster; it's on track to make history. Jawan has not only impressed audiences worldwide but has also received acclaim from the film industry, particularly for Atlee's direction and Shah Rukh Khan's acting. The Delhi Police, known for its witty approach to spreading awareness among the public, recently took to X to emphasize the importance of wearing helmets while driving on the road along with an interesting twist.

Recently, the Delhi Police took to their X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to raise awareness among the public in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan style regarding the importance of wearing a helmet for safety purposes while driving on the road. In the video clip shared by the Delhi Police, SRK is seen riding his bike without wearing a helmet and uses a dialogue from the film to share a strong message which said, “Ye batao tumhe chahiye kya? Chahiye toh ‘helmet’ (Tell me, what do you need? I need a 'helmet').”

The caption in the post reads, “BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN, HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN! ((Be it Children, Old or Young, a helmet can save a life!).” SEE THE POST HERE:

About Jawan

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and others. Importantly, this movie marks the Hindi film debut of the famous South director Atlee Kumar is making his debut in Hindi cinema. It's presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It has been four days since the release of the action-packed film and the movie is making significant achievements at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's worldwide fame is unquestionable. He has a special knack for attracting a huge crowd to the cinemas, a feat that only a few Indian actors can match.

