WATCH Dharmendra do water aerobics with yoga as he shares a video from his personal pool in farmhouse

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in 2020, veteran actor, Dharmendra has isolated himself at his farmhouse in the outskirts of Mumbai. The actor has been sharing images and videos of him from the farm exploring organic farming, and staying safe in the midst of this Covid-19 pandemic. On June 7, the He-Man of Bollywood gave his fans a glimpse of his swimming pool. He also informed that he has started water aerobics with yoga and light exercises in the pool.

“Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong,” read the tweet by the 85-year-old actor. Earlier in the month, he had also informed his fans about how he does almond oil massage early in the morning. Dharmendra has been active on the social media and keeping his fans informed about how he is spending time in the farm, taking them through his routine.

Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes ...I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

The actor recently also got his first dose of vaccine and he had informed one and all by sharing a video from the vaccination centre. On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in the Anil Sharma directed Apne 2, with his two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, alongside his grandson, Karan. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of boxing, and will take off from the point where Apne ended. While the script is locked, the makers are looking to take the film on floors once the shoot environment is safe for the veteran actor. Stay tuned for more.

