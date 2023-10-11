WATCH: Dharmendra serves fitness goals at 87 in new cycle workout video; fans call him ‘inspiring’

Dharmendra, the veteran star, made waves with his recent appearance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where his unrequited love story with Shabana Azmi's character resonated with audiences. Despite being 87 years old, the actor remains quite active on social media, showcasing a recent workout video where he is diligently exercising on a cycle. His dedication to fitness at this age left fans impressed, setting fitness goals for many. Dharmendra's commitment to a healthy lifestyle has left the fans impressed.

Dharmendra shares video of working out at 87 years old

On Wednesday, October 11, Dharmendra took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a workout video, featuring him exercising on a stationary cycle. He sported a printed t-shirt paired with blue pants. In the video, he mentions his efforts to recover from jetlag and prepare for shooting. The caption reads, “Friends, With love to you all.” Let's take a look:

Fan reactions to Dharmendra’s workout video

Fans poured their admiration in the replies section under the video shared by the Sholay actor, praising him for his dedication. Comments included words of encouragement such as, “Well done sir, proud of you,” and “Great Sir, it’s so inspiring to see you working so hard.” Others expressed their sentiments with comments like, “At this age ur fitness is so inspiring,” and “Wow!! So happy to see you. You are a motivation for all. Love you so much Sir. Need your blessings.”

Dharmendra returned from US to start new movie

Yesterday, Dharmendra took to X to share a picture of himself along with the tweet, "Friends, i am back from USA…..Starting new film….always need your good wishes and his Blessings (folded hands emoji).”

As reported earlier by India Today, the actor had traveled to the US with his son Sunny Deol for health treatment in September. The source had mentioned, "Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been having health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."