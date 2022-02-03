WATCH: Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's son Avyaan Azaad excitedly talk to plants in a heart-melting video

Actress Dia Mirza rarely drops glimpses of her and Vaibhav Rekhi's son Avyaan Azaad on social media. However, whenever she does, the cutie pie takes over the internet. On Thursday, Dia shared a heartwarming video of Avyaan trying to converse with plants while sitting with his mother on the balcony. The cutie boy certainly seemed excited as he adorably called out to the plants and enjoyed the outdoors. Sharing the video, Dia encouraged her son to listen to nature's rhythm.

Dia shared a cute video of Avyaan and wrote, "Yes baby, there is a distinct rhythm in nature. Keep responding to that beat! Avyaan Azaad loves talking to plants!" Dia's son could be seen clad in a yellow tee as he adorably sat and admired nature all around. Dia, who is actively trying to make the planet a greener and better place for all, seemed to be in awe of her son's cute conversations with the plants. She shared the video and hoped that Avyaan would continue responding to nature.

Have a look HERE:

As soon as Dia shared the video, several celebs began dropping sweet comments for her son Avyaan. Bipasha Basu, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Satyadeep Misra and Gauahar Khan were all hearts for Avyaan and his conversation with plants. Avyaan was born prematurely last year and after a few months in the NICU, he came home with Dia and Vaibhav. Since then, Dia has been gracing fans with glimpses of her son on social media.

On the work front, Dia will be seen next in Bheed with Rajkummar Rao. The film has been shot in UP and it is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

