WATCH: Dia Mirza REVEALS how she planned her 'sustainable, eco friendly & zero wastage' wedding with Vaibhav

In a recent interview, Dia Mirza has shared five steps that she and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi did to make their wedding 'a completely sustainable affair.'

Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on February 21 in Mumbai in the presence of family and close friends. Her wedding was the talk of the town for all the obvious reasons. Right from breaking a stereotype by having a woman priest to going for 'completely sustainable, earthy wedding', the actress marriage has set a perfect example of how weddings can help to preserve the environment.

Now, in a recent interview with Brut India, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star has opened up how she planned her eco-friendly and zero wastage marriage. Talking about how the couple ensured 'that there was no food waste', Dia revealed that she and Vaibhav knew exactly how many vegetarians and non-vegetarians were attending the wedding and did food-plating accordingly. Further, divulging the details on the decor, the actress said that the decor that was done at her wedding was of “wasted twigs and wood.” In the video, she can be heard saying, “All the decor elements were natural and locally available. A lot of them were recyclable and were on hire, so obviously, they would get recycled again.”

Instead of giving out lavish gifts, Dia and Vaibhav bought 'hand-crafted woven baskets from artisans in Meghalaya and sent everybody a plant'. Speaking about her wedding attire, The Sanju actress said, “We tend to make garments that we can only wear once, and never wear again, and that is unfortunate. The last time around, I auctioned my clothes, and this time, I made sure that I got a garment that I could wear again and again.”

The couple also opted for ‘zero plastic’ wedding and chose to spend extra on glass bottles.

Check out the video below:

On 1st April, Dia announced her pregnancy via a picture from her trip to Maldives, Sharing a photo showing off her baby bump, she had written, “Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

Also Read: Dia Mirza announces pregnancy with a pic by Vaibhav: Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb

Share your comment ×