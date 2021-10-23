WATCH: Dia Mirza shares adorable clip of son Avyaan; Lara Dutta asks, 'Pleaseeee can I eat him up?'

Dia Mirza’s latest Instagram post featuring son Avyaan Azaad is garnering love from Bollywood celebrities. The new mommy took to her gram and teased her fans with a glimpse of her baby boy’s feet as he rested on a white mat with tigers printed on it. Just a peek of the little baby was enough for netizens to show love. Lara Dutta, Malaika Arora, and Tahira Kashyap were among many to comment on Dia’s post. The ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor uploaded a 15-second clip along with Billy Eichner’s song Hakuna Matata from Lion King in the backdrop.

Actress Lara Dutta showered love on Avyaan and wrote, "Pleaseeee can I eat him up??!" Even Malaika Arora dropped multiple red heart emojis on Dia’s post. It was in the month of February this year when actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with business tycoon Vaibhav Rekhi. It was an intimate ceremony held in Bandra, Mumbai attended by only close friends and family. The couple welcomed their firstborn in May.

Earlier last month, Dia penned an emotional note for her son as she stepped out for work and couldn’t take him along. She wrote, “Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event More on that soon! For now just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those 4hrs. Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan.”