WATCH: Dia Mirza shares an adorable video of her sunshine Avyaan; Karisma Kapoor calls him ‘beautiful’

Dia Mirza is a popular celebrity and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. For unversed, she welcomed her son Avyaan Azaad last year, and ever since she embraced motherhood, she is on cloud nine. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress has been treating her fans and loved ones with glimpses of her munchkin every now and then. This time, the former beauty queen took to her Instagram to share an adorable short video of her son Avyaan in the reel section.

In the video, little Avyaan can be seen cutely playing with the leaves of a plant. While sharing the video, Dia wrote, “My sunshine.” As soon as she posted the video, well-wishers started to pour sweet comments into the comment section. Actress Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Beautiful.” Neelam Kothari commented, “He’s so adorable.” Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis. To note, actor Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child together, Avyaan Azaad in May 2021.

Watch video here

See comments here:

Earlier too, Dia shared a beautiful picture of her son Avyaan on social media. The actress shared a photo of her little munchkin wherein he was seen sleeping in his mother’s arm. It was indeed a priceless moment and Dia couldn’t take her eyes off Avyaan. The former beauty queen had captioned the post as ‘Imagine @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDiVane.”

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza has worked in several movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Sanju, Thappad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai among others.

