WATCH: Did Rajya Sabha chairman tease AAP leader Raghav Chadha amid dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra?

Parineeti Chopra has been hitting headlines for her rumoured relationship with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. It all started after she was spotted with him in the city twice. Their pictures and videos have flooded social media and netizens believe they are dating. The actress is yet to break her silence on the romance rumours. Amid their dating reports, a video from the Rajya Sabha has surfaced on social media. Rajya Sabha chairman and the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar was seen taking an indirect jibe at Raghav for the alleged romance with Parineeti.

Rajya Sabha chairman teases Raghav Chadha amid dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra

Raghav posted the video on social media in which the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar was seen reacting to his suspension of business notice to discuss the government's NOC to Mehul Choksi’s Antigua citizenship. While reacting to it, Jagdeep Dhankhar joked, "You have already been….you occupied enough space in social media. This may be a day of silence for you." Have a look:

Earlier, the media asked Raghav about his relationship reports with Parineeti. He couldn't stop blushing while talking to the media. He said, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye." Further, when he was asked about his marriage plans, he said, "I will tell you when I decide to get married."

The latest reports suggest that Parineeti and Raghav have known each for quite some time now and their families are involved. Reportedly, they have now initiated discussions on marriage and the roka ceremony is expected to take place soon. It is also said that they will have an intimate ceremony with close family members.

Work front

Recently, Parineeti wrapped up the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh in an important role.

