WATCH: Did Ranbir Kapoor confirm Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship with Ananya Panday?

Ranbir Kapoor, who is one of the most loved actors in the industry, was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film performed well at the box office. Recently, the Luv Ranjan directorial was released on an OTT platform post enjoying its theatrical release. While promoting the film's release on OTT, Ranbir sat down for an 'Awkward Interview' with social media influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj. During the interview, Ranbir dropped a major hint about his BFF Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's dating rumours.

Ranbir Kapoor just confirmed Aditya Roy Kapur's relationship status

Aditya and Ananya's dating rumours started after the duo was seen spending time together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. It was Neha Dhupia who shared a selfie on social media and it accidentally featured Aditya and Ananya in the backdrop. Since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions. During his interview with Netflix, Ranbir got chatty with Aishwarya. They were seen discussing about Aditya since he is Ranbir's close friend. During the interview, Aishwarya claimed that she had been married to Aditya in the past and their marriage lasted for 45 minutes.

Ranbir was quick to call Aditya and enquire about the same. The Fitoor actor and Aishwarya talked for quite some time while Ranbir was taking a hilarious dig at him. Post their call, Aishwarya asked Ranbir if he will call her for his New Year's Eve party since Aditya was a part of the bash he hosted last year. Ranbir replied, "He's always there. I don’t know if he wants to be around you. He was just being polite with you. I know he likes a girl starting with the letter A." Have a look:

Work front

After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir is all set to be seen in Animal. He is currently busy shooting for the film. It will mark his first collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film will release on August 11.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; Ready to roar with 3 looks