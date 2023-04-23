WATCH: Did Salman Khan give his lucky Firoza bracelet to Aamir Khan for a day? Fans believe so

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are one of the most loved superstars in the country. Apart from being top-notch actors, the duo shares a close bond. Recently, on the occasion of Eid, Aamir was seen visiting Salman's house. Post their meeting, Salman posted a stunning selfie with his fans on social media. On Saturday night, Aamir was seen joining Salman for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party. Interestingly, he was seen sporting Salman's Firoza bracelet.

Did Salman Khan give his Firoza bracelet to Aamir Khan?

In the video, Aamir is seen donning a simple outfit along with Bhaijaan's bracelet. Fans were quick to notice that he was wearing the bracelet. A fan wrote, "Bhai ka bracelet." Another fan commented, "Salman bhai ka braclet kal se aamir bhai ne pahna hua hai, bhai ke hath mai aaj jab balcony mai aaye tab bhi nhi tha aur yaha bhi nhi tha." Have a look:

However, when Aamir left the party, the bracelet was missing from his hand. He posed with Kartik Aaryan on the red carpet and fans noticed that he gave the bracelet back to Salman. A fan commented, "Seems he took the bracelet the lucky charm for one day and returned back to Salman." Another fan asked, "Bracelet kaha gya."

Meanwhile, fans were elated to see Salman and Aamir coming together after a long time. In the picture shared by the Tiger Zinda Hai actor, the duo looked all things handsome. Along with the picture, Salman wrote, "Chand Mubarak." The comments section was flooded as their fans were asking them to do a film together.

Currently, Salman is enjoying the success of his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and others. After taking a slow start, the film's collections doubled on the second day.

