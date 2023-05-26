WATCH: Did Salman Khan's security push Vicky Kaushal out of the way?

Superstar Salman Khan was seen jetting off to Abu Dhabi recently. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport with heavy security. The actor is currently in Abu Dhabi for an event. On Thursday evening, a video from the event surfaced on the Internet and it grabbed everyone's attention instantly. The video features Salman and Vicky Kaushal, who were attending the same event.

Salman Khan's security pushes Vicky Kaushal

In the video, Vicky is seen obliging a fan with a selfie and that's when Salman walks in from the opposite side surrounded by his security. After seeing Salman walking in his direction, Vicky tries to go ahead to greet him with a handshake. But Salman's security was seen blocking him. Soon after the video was shared online, it went viral on the Internet in no time. Have a look:

Netizens were seen reacting to the video. Some of them wondered if Salman's security didn’t recognise Vicky while a section of people supported Salman for having been surrounded by heavy security due to the recent death threats. A user wrote, "Bhai ek dum se side krr diya." Another user commented, "Mass level personality."

Meanwhile, Salman, during the event, shared an important update on his highly-anticipated film, Tiger 3. He revealed that he has wrapped up the shoot. He told the media, "Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though." The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen making a special appearance as Pathaan.

On the other hand, Vicky is currently busy promoting his film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it is slated to release in theatres on June 2.

