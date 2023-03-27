WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan buy a swanky Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge after Pathaan's success?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently returned to the big screen after four years. His much-awaited film Pathaan was released on January 25 and it ended up breaking several records at the box office. Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, went on to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. To celebrate the massive success, Shah Rukh reportedly treated himself with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. The superstar already owns swanky cars and the latest addition is like a cherry on top.

Shah Rukh Khan buys a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

According to the reports, King Khan bought his new stylish SUV for Rs 10 crore. It is the most expensive car on sale in India currently. The reports also suggest that the showroom price of the car is around Rs. 8.20 crore but personalisation options push the price up to Rs.10 crore. SRK's fans were seen sharing videos of his new car entering Mannat on Sunday. The car also has a '555' number plate on it. Have a look:

Soon after the videos were shared on social media, fans were seen reacting to them. They were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, during Pathaan's success meet, the Main Hoon Na actor was seen flaunting his new watch. He was seen wearing Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Blue Ceramic wristwatch which costs a whopping price of Rs. 4.98 crores.

Work front

After appearing in the superhit film Pathaan, SRK is all set to be seen in Atlee's Jawan. He is currently busy shooting for the film in the city. Recently Pinkvilla informed its readers that Sanjay Dutt has joined SRK to shoot for his cameo. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. Apart from this, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

