WATCH: Did you know Sidharth Malhotra's Rome proposal had special mention in Kiara Advani's wedding kaliras?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's storybook wedding in February captivated hearts, with their ethereal photos capturing the joy and romance as they exchanged vows and began their new life together.

Kiara will be seen in the next episode of Koffee With Karan 8, and in the promo, she revealed that Sidharth proposed to her in Rome. Interestingly, ‘Rome’ was also one of the details that featured in her wedding kaliras.

How Sidharth Malhotra’s Rome proposal was featured in Kiara Advani’s wedding kaliras

Mrinalini Chandra, who created Kiara Advani’s bespoke kaliras, gave a closer glimpse at the actress’ kaliras in a post shared in February. In the video, she showed how her kaliras featured a thoughtful dedication to Sidharth Malhotra’s late dog Oscar, their favorite travel destination, and much more. The video shows a close-up of the ‘Rome’ motif that was added to the kalira. Below that, we can see an envelope dangling from the kalira. Check out the video below!

It’s amazing how these special elements from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s love story were featured in her customised kaliras. Sharing the video, Mrinalini Chandra wrote, “Our signature lovestory kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical ! Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief.”

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal on Koffee with Karan 8

The latest promo of Koffee With Karan season 8 featured Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, in a conversation with Karan Johar. When Karan Johar reminded Kiara that Sidharth Malhotra graced the couch with Vicky Kaushal in the previous season, Kiara said, “When Sid came for that episode, we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Their wedding was attended by family and close friends, including a few celebs such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Juhi Chawla.

