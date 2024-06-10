WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa recreate Heeramandi's 'ek baar dekh lijiye' with hilarious twist

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest series, Heeramandi, has taken the internet by storm. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha; the series has been lauded for its impeccable performances. Celebrities and fans alike have been recreating scenes from the show. Joining the trend, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, who are gearing up for the highly anticipated Punjabi film Jatt and Juliet 3, have put their own hilarious twist on one of the series' iconic dialogues.

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa's hilarious twist to Heeramandi's dialogue

Taking to Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa shared a hilarious video that is now going viral. They recreated the popular dialogue Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye, originally spoken by Sharmin Segal's character, Alamzeb, in Heeramandi.

In the video, Neeru Bajwa says, "Ek baar dekh lijiye, 5-10 lakh de dijiye. Deewane toh hum khud ban jayenge aap bas apna property mere naam kar dijiye." (Please see me once. Give Rs 5-10 lakh. We'll become crazy ourselves if you just transfer your property to my name). In the new video, Dosanjh joins in on the fun, adding his own comedic flair to the exchange.

The playful exchange between the two actors has quickly gained traction online. Numerous celebrities have responded to their humorous take on Heeramandi’s dialogue.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi takes its name from the historic red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore, which was part of pre-partitioned India. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of India's independence movement during the 1920s-1940s, highlighting the power struggles between Lahore's courtesans, Nawabs, and British officers. This epic series marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut in the OTT space. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, among others in important roles.

Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix. The series has been officially greenlit for a second season.

