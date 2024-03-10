WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh gives snowy twist to Kareena Kapoor Khan-Kriti Sanon, Tabu’s Crew song Naina

As the release date for the highly anticipated movie Crew draws near, excitement among fans has reached new heights following the unveiling of the teaser and the first song, Naina. This glamorous dance number features the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Adding a new twist to the song, Diljit Dosanjh has taken it amid the snowy mountains giving it a funny twist, promising a fresh and visually captivating rendition.

Today, on March 10, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video on Instagram, showcasing him and his friends having a blast amidst the mountains. They infused the snowy landscape with the upbeat vibes of the recently released song Naina from the movie Crew. In the video, Diljit can be seen grooving to the music even while cooking Maggi, and there's a hilarious moment as he accidentally drops a tomato into the pot.

Captioning the post with Naina Da Kehna, Diljit added his signature charm. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who features in the song in the film, couldn't resist expressing her joy, dropping multiple smiling faces with hearts emojis in the comments section.

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu’s upcoming movie Crew

The teaser of Crew offers a glimpse into the characters portrayed by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, who embody the roles of charming air hostesses embarking on an exhilarating journey to chase their dreams. Alongside them, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

The soulful song Naina is composed by Raj Ranjodh, featuring the enchanting vocals of Diljit Dosanjh and the rap maestro Badshah. The lyrics are penned by Raj Ranjodh and Badshah.

Presented as a commercial family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. The film is set to hit the cinemas on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

