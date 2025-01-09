WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh showcases his ‘naughty’ side in hilarious first vlog of 2025; don’t miss him playing chess and enjoying snow
Diljit Dosanjh recently shared his first vlog of the new year 2025 on social media and it featured his hilarious commentary which promises to leave you in splits.
Diljit Dosanjh ended 2024 with a bang as he finished his long Dil-Luminati Tour in India. The singer has now started the new year on a hilarious note. In his first vlog of 2025, Diljit showcased his naughty side with his funny commentary. Don’t miss him playing chess and enjoying the snow.
Today, January 9, 2025, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared a fun video. In the video, he was seen playing his first chess game of the new year and he got two queens. His commentary about a cap and photo book promises to leave you in splits. Diljit also posed under a unique art piece as everybody else was also taking a picture there.
He enjoyed the weather and the snow as he sat on a bench. The singer even threw a snowball at the cameraman. At the end, he said, “Yeh 2025 ka pehla vlog (This was 2025’s first vlog).”
The caption read, “Naughty Dosanjhanwala.” Watch the full video here!
Netizens were highly amused by the video and couldn’t stop laughing in the comments section. One person said, “All vlogger one side Diljit Dosanjh on Top everytime,” while another wrote, “can’t get enough of your humour.” A user exclaimed, “Naughty & funny diljit,” and another stated, “You are so cute @diljitdosanjh.” One comment read, “You are so funny every time I watch your videos makes me laugh.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.
Diljit Dosanjh performed in many cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai and more, as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour. He concluded it with a grand concert in Ludhiana on New Year’s Eve.
On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh is set to star in the war film Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.
