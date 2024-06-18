WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh teaches Jimmy Fallon ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’, Priyanka Chopra REACTS; fans say ‘officially Jimmy Singh now’

How many times have you ended up saying "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye" whenever you see Diljit Dosanjh? Almost every time, right? Well, the Punjabi fever has now reached the studios of Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. In a social media post, Diljit can be seen teaching Jimmy some Punjabi, and it has captured not just our attention but also our Desi Girl's attention. Check out the post here!

Diljit Dosanjh teaches Jimmy Fallon Punjabi and Priyanka Chopra reacts

On Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon shared a collaborative post in which the singer can be seen teaching Fallon some Punjabi words. The video began with one of Dosanjh's songs and then showed him teaching Fallon to say "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye," which Jimmy repeated adorably. Dosanjh also taught Fallon to say "Sat Sri Akal," a Punjabi greeting.

At the end of the video, Dosanjh reacted with a "wow" to Jimmy speaking in Punjabi, and the duo laughed it off while shaking hands and sharing a warm hug. In the comments section, actress Priyanka Chopra quickly responded, writing, "It’s the Oye for me."

Have a look at the video here:

Fans react to Jimmy Fallon speaking Punjabi

Netizens quickly flooded the comments section with praise for Jimmy Fallon. One user wrote, "Officially Jimmy Singh now." Another commented, "JIMMY IS NOW PUNJABI." A fan remarked, "The only star who can teach Punjabi to Hollywood." Another added, "Jimpreet Singh." One more chimed in with, "Punjabi Sikhage, oyeee, you killed it, Jimmy." Yet another wrote, "Oyee, Jimmy Dosanjh is in the house."

Diljit Dosanjh talks about Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

In a recent chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Diljit discussed his debut on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. The singer revealed that he would be performing a musical act. When asked about the song choice, the Crew actor mentioned that he had not decided yet and assured that he would finalize it on the plane.

Diljit Dosanjh on the work front

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh won the hearts of his fans with his recent movie Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film received positive responses from both fans and critics. Up next, the actor is preparing for the release of his new movie titled Jatt and Juliet 3 alongside Neeru Bajwa. The actor is also working on his forthcoming album, Legacy.

He is also set to star in Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee's No Entry 2. In the highly anticipated sequel, he will appear alongside Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

