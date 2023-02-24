WATCH: Dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone leaves fans impressed with her latest airport look

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the tremendous success of her recently released film, Pathaan. She was seen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the Siddharth Anand directorial. The film left cinema lovers mighty impressed with its high-octane action, gripping storyline and solid performances. Amid enjoying the love and praise, Deepika was seen making a chicest appearance at the airport a while ago.

In the video, Deepika is seen sporting an oversized Ivy Park t-shirt with baggy denim jeans. Be it casuals or red carpet gowns, the diva truly knows how to make heads turn. She completed her cool and classy look with oversized sunnies, soft curls, white sneakers, minimal makeup and her million-dollar smile. The dimpled beauty looked all things stylish. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, her fans were seen gushing over her look. They were seen calling her a 'queen' and dropping heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Her fashion sense top class." Another fan commented, "Good to see dose flaunting hair else your hair was stiff tight always….shine on girl."

Meanwhile, Deepika recently received a shout-out from new mommy Alia Bhatt. In an interview, Alia was seen praising Deepika and Katrina Kaif for the sheer courage they have shown when it comes to career and business choices. She said, "While I'm here talking about other women entrepreneurs, I would like to give major shoutouts to my contemporaries. Like, somebody like Deepika, who started her own skincare brand 82 East with some lovely products that I've tried. Another friend of mine, Katrina, has her own makeup brand - Kay Beauty. Again, done so well in the market of makeup, and done extremely well for herself."

Work front

After Pathaan, Deepika will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, The Intern remake with Big B and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.