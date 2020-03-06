WATCH: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are total goofs in THIS boomerang video from the sets of Malang

The latest one is a boomerang video of the two and we can see Disha and Aditya chilling in between their shoot on the beaches of Goa.

and Aditya Roy Kapur set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in Malang last month. Since then, the stars have been favourites on social media and fans cannot seem to get enough of the duo. Disha an Aditya also seemed to have a whole lot of unseen BTS videos which often surface on Instagram and Twitter. The latest one is a boomerang video of the two and they are definitely goofballs. In the video, we can see the duo chilling in between their shoot on the beaches of Goa.

While Aditya is in his blue ombre shorts, Disha can be seen wrapped in a grey bathrobe. The two are total goofs as they strike a funny pose for the camera. Thanks to fan clubs, it is quite impossible to miss out on such BTS videos. And speaking about BTS, Malang's behind the scenes photos and videos still continue to flood social media.

Check out Aditya and Disha's fun boomerang video below:

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last month that after Malang, Aditya and Disha will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. Our khabri had revealed, "Mohit was waiting for the response to Malang and the way his film and his lead pair received appreciation for their on-screen camaraderie, he was sure that Disha and Adi will suit each other in Ek Villain 2 as well. Disha has already heard the script and liked it as well. But it now needs to be seen if she gives her final nod to the project."

Credits :Pinkvilla

