WATCH: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff catching up at Malang screening makes fans go ‘such a beautiful couple’

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be together. However, the two have never admitted to the same. Last evening, Tiger attended Disha’s film Malang’s screening. Here’s what happened when the two met.

Whenever and Tiger Shroff step out together in the city, they end up becoming the talk of the town. The duo has been in the news several times in the past owing to their rumoured relationship. However, time and again, Disha and Tiger have cleared the air about them being just great friends. On the big screen, the two were seen in Baaghi 2 and their on screen pairing was loved. Disha and Tiger enjoy a fan base that roots for them every time the two step out together.

Last evening, Disha’s film Malang released and a screening was held in Mumbai. Tiger arrived at the screening to cheer for his close friend, Disha. While they didn’t pose on the red carpet together, inside the theatre, both Shroff and Patani were spotted getting chatty with each other and their Bollywood friends. In a video shared on social media, we can see Disha and Tiger talking to each other. Tiger can be seen resting his hand on Disha’s shoulder and the two can be seen engrossed in conversation.

When the video was shared on social media, fans couldn’t help but root for the Baaghi 2 stars. Many of Tiger and Disha’s fans commented on the same and called them ‘beautiful couple.’ A user wrote, “They looks so gorgeous together and make such a beautiful couple.” Another user wrote, “How lovely they both look together.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, a day back, when Tiger’s Baaghi 3 trailer dropped., Disha turned cheerleader for the actor. Often the two are seen appreciating each other’s work and films. Even their comments on each other’s social media posts become viral. Disha has clarified that Tiger and she are great friends but rumour mill keeps churning as and when they two are spotted together.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More