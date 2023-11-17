WATCH: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff serve major BFF goals, spotted post-dinner date

Bollywood is not just a place that helps people achieve stardom and make a name for themselves. It has also helped many stars find their best friends and partners for life. Actress Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff also share a very special bond. The celebs are often seen hanging out together. Recently, they were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai, hand-in-hand.

Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff spotted post dinner date

Earlier today, Bollywood actress Disha Patani and actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff were spotted together in the city. The BFFs were leaving a restaurant in Mumbai after enjoying a dinner date together. In the video, both of them can be seen walking out of the establishment, hand-in-hand.

For the casual date, the Baaghi 2 actress wore a pair of distressed denim shorts with a basic round-neck tee. The actress sported a pair of black sneakers, wore minimal makeup, and left her natural hair open. As for her bestie Krishna, she was seen in green-hued chequered pants along with a white off-shoulder top. The Indian model and Jackie Shroff’s daughter tied her hair in a half-bun and wore a pair of fancy shades as both of them walked towards their luxury car.

Take a look:

Disha Patani’s work front

The Indian actress rose to fame after she played the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ex-girlfriend in the biographical sports drama film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. In her career spanning many years, Disha has worked in several hit movies some of which are Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, and Ek Villain Returns. She is currently filming for the bilingual film Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

She is also part of the action thriller film Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. It is scheduled for theatrical release on March 15 next year. She has also worked in some South Indian movies like Loafer which was her debut movie. Currently, she is also busy shooting for the Tamil language film Kanguva in which Bobby Deol is making his Tamil debut.

