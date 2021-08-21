WATCH: Disha Patani channels weekend mood with a million dollar smile, spreads positive vibes

Bollywood actor is one star who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, Time and again the diva takes to her Instagram space to capture special moments of her life and share them online. On Saturday, August 21, the Malang actor appeared weekend ready as she shared an unfiltered video of her candid mood. With a million-dollar smile on her face, Disha Patani did not only spread positive vibes but also ended up winning several hearts on the internet.

In the clip shared by Disha, the Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai star can be seen candidly posing as she kick-starts her weekend. Sporting bold lips and blush cheeks, the actor flaunted her flawless skin as the camera recorded her. With her luscious locks open in air, the actor donned a sleeveless multi-coloured attire featuring hues of pink and yellow. Going by the concept of minimalism, the actor kept her look simple yet elegant.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While a fan hailed her as ‘Pretty Patani’, another said that the clip gave them ‘positive vibes’. Lovestruck, fire and heart emoticons also flooded the comment section of Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the Malang star was last seen alongside and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The film premiered during the occasion of Eid via OTT platform. She is now gearing to feature opposite and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action-thriller starring and .

